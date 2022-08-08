Dorothy Cox Clayman Aug 8, 2022 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dorothy Cox Clayman, 94, passed away Monday August 8, 2022 at Preston Place Suites.Services will be announced at a Later date.East Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home assisting the Clayman family with arrangements.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Clayman family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dorothy Cox Clayman Suite Sympathy Memory East Lawn Memorial Park Pass Away Place Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video