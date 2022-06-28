FALL BRANCH - Dorothy Conkin, 85, of Fall Branch, died at Brookdale Assisted Living in Colonial Heights on Sunday, June 26 after a long battle with dementia. Dorothy was born August 8, 1936 in Sullivan County, TN, to Lacey and Erma Richards. The family moved to Fall Branch when she was a child.
Dorothy married her best friend and love of her life, Johnnie Ray Conkin of Sullivan Gardens. They were blessed with two daughters, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Dorothy spent her life nurturing her family with her kind nature and devoted spirit. She was a dedicated and loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for her wonderful cooking, understanding personality, abounding hospitality, and affirming conversations. She would often be found at her sewing machine and would also frequently quilt. She appreciated nature and cherished gardening.
Dorothy was a strong believer and follower of Jesus Christ. Her Christian faith was very important to her and was demonstrated through her love of people. She spent her life encouraging and empathizing with others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lacey Richards and Erma Richards; her beloved husband Johnnie Ray Conkin; brothers Joe Jones and Johnny Richards; and sister-in-law Clara Lee Gregory and Emogene Richards.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana Grimm (Chuck Grimm) and Sheila Overbay (David Overbay); grandchildren, Julie Grimm Kumar (Vijay Kumar), Josh Grimm (Kristen Grimm), Courtney Bentley (Mitch Bentley), and Kira Overbay. She leaves behind three beautiful great-granddaughters, Kylie Bentley, Adalyn “Addy” Kumar, and Madi Kate Bentley. She also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Velvia Armstrong and Opal Jones, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and other extended family.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at East Tennessee Funeral Home (2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN 37617). The funeral service will follow with Rev. Chuck Grimm officiating. The burial will take place immediately after the service at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mitch Bentley, Josh Grimm, and Vijay Kumar.
The family would like to express appreciation to the Staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Colonial Heights for their continuous care of Dorothy throughout her battle with dementia.
They would also like to thank Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice for their care and support during Dorothy’s final days.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Conkin.