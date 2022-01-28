KINGSPORT - Dorothy Bennett Newsome, 92, of Kingsport, died peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022 at NHC Cool Springs, Franklin, TN, surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Scottie Burkhalter officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Dorothy’s beloved Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St., Kingsport, TN 37660, where she had been a member since moving to Kingsport as a child.
