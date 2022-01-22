KINGSPORT - Dorothy Bennett Newsome, 92, of Kingsport, died peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022 at NHC Cool Springs, Franklin, TN, surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she had resided in Kingsport since she was 5 years old. Dorothy was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Marion College where she received her Associates Degree in Business. Dorothy was a licensed insurance agent, working at Bennett-Edwards Insurance as an executive secretary. Dorothy loved spending time with her family, animals, gardening, card games, bingo and enjoying ice cream parties with her dear friends at Asbury Place, where she lived in her own apartment for 9 years.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Hugh Combs, to whom she was briefly married before he lost his life serving our country; her loving husband of 32 years, H.E. “Buck” Newsome; step-daughter, Barbara Newsome Deere; parents, Raymond and Helen Bennett; brothers, George Bennett and Bob Bennett; and Dorothy and Buck’s beloved dachshund Frisky, who was their constant companion for 17 years.
Dorothy is survived by her grandchildren, Lynn Dorton and husband, John of LaVergne, TN, Michelle Edwards of Nashville, TN, and Leslie Deere of Glasgow, Scotland; great-grandchildren, Hunter Dorton and wife, Rachel, Carter Dorton and wife, Kenoa, and Sarah Edwards Taylor; great-great-grandchildren, Andrew, Kelsey, Grayson and Josie Dorton; niece, Jenny Trumbo; and 2 nephews, Thomas Bennett and Tim Bennett.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Scottie Burkhalter officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Dorothy’s beloved Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St., Kingsport, TN 37660, where she had been a member since moving to Kingsport as a child.
