Dorothy Ann Sadler Mears, 81 passed away on September 15, 2020 at the home of her son Mark Mears and daughter-in-law Deone who she lived with in Kingsport, Tennessee.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with her son, Mark Mears officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.
