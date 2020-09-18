Dorothy Ann Sadler Mears, 81 passed away on September 15, 2020 at the home of her son Mark Mears and daughter-in-law Deone who she lived with in Kingsport, Tennessee. Dorothy was born November 15, 1938 to Charles Rollin Sadler and Edna Harper Sadler in Philadelphia, PA.
Dot, as she was affectionately known, was married to James “Fred” Mears who passed away in 1998. Dot and Fred were married September 5, 1956. Her family loved to hear the stories of how Dot and Fred met and went for dates at the Varsity Restaurant in Atlanta, GA while Fred was a college student and Dot was still attending Decatur High School. After they eloped in Canton, GA, they settled in Johnson City, TN where together they started Mears Two Way Radio Service. Dad was an only child and always wanted a large family. Dot was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints “Mormon”.
One of the changing events of the Mears family was the Sunday afternoon in 1965 when Dot decided living in a rented home was no longer acceptable for her young and growing family. That Sunday she got in the family station wagon and started driving all over Johnson City looking for a home to buy. Somehow, she ended up on the tree streets near ETSU and found a two-story brick home for sale directly across from South Side School and said, “That’s the one”. That day she told Fred “we are moving,” and as usual dad followed her lead. Mom was also affectionately known as the “Queen of South Side” due to all the neighborhood children she cared for, cooked for, and provided birthday parties for as some of these children were from broken homes. Mom never stopped caring about people and she had a way of always being there for and encouraging the hopeless. Her children never went to bed hungry, cold, or scared. Dot loved sports and had sons who played high school basketball at Daniel Boone HS, Davey Crockett HS and Science Hill HS. She was extremely proud of her husband, brothers, son, and several grandchildren who served their country faithfully in the US Military. Mom will be buried with her husband at the VA in Johnson City.
What a blessed home that we are all so thankful for. Mom, or as her grandchildren referred to her, “Granny Dot” will have her place in heaven among the best mothers who ever walked this earth.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Mears in 2000.
She is survived by her sons, Mark and wife Deone Mears, Charlie and wife Kelly Mears, Jimmy and wife Theresa Mears, Paul and wife Alisha Mears; daughter, Nancy and husband Jason Someur; 34 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with her son, Mark Mears officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.
