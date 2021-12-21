ROGERSVILLE - Dorothy Ann Elkins, age 83, of Rogersville, passed away on December 20, 2021 at Signature Health Care.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm with Minister Marshall Stubblefield officiating. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's or Shriners in memory of Dorothy.
