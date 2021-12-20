ROGERSVILLE - Dorothy Ann Elkins, age 83, of Rogersville, passed away on December 20, 2021 at Signature Health Care.
Dorothy was of the Christian faith and loved everyone around her. She was a member of Guntown Church of Christ. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, flowers, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Emma Arnold Gilliam; and brother, Donald Gilliam.
She is survived by daughters, Rose (Freddie Arnold Sr.) Herron and Teresa Willis; sons, Mark Elkins and Gregory Scott Elkins; grandchildren, Billy (Annie) Arnold, Amber Elkins, Thomas Elkins, Daniel Elkins, Jason Trent, Jessica Trent, and Cody Clark; and several nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm with Minister Marshall Stubblefield officiating. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's or Shriners in memory of Dorothy.
