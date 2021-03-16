SNEEDVILLE, TN - Dorothy Ann (Harlow) Creech of Sneedville, TN was born May 12, 1936 and departed this life on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the age of 84 years.
Everyone near and dear to her called her “Granny” and she will be terribly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Creech; father, CL Harlow; mother, Lois (Shoemaker) Harlow; father-in-law, Elijah Creech; mother-in-law, Rosa (Witt) Creech; infant daughter, Joyce Elaine Creech; son, Clarence Wayne Creech; daughter, Lisa (Creech) Nichols; brothers, Paul and Neal Harlow; sister, Sue McCracken.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Tony) Johnson of Sneedville, TN; grandson, Michael Nichols of Nashville, TN; granddaughter, Amanda (Peyton) Helton of Kingsport, TN; two great grandsons, Nathan and Aaron Helton; three sisters, Verna Meade of Kingsport, TN, Rubye (Fred) Carter of Knoxville, TN and Linda (Presley) Portwood of Taylor, SC; one brother, Danny (Marie) Harlow of Rogersville, TN; several nieces and nephews; a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to thank Hancock Manor Nursing Home and Dr. John Short for treating her as their family for the past 4 years and for the love and care they’ve shown her during this time.
There will be a small graveside service at the Creech Family Cemetery in Blackwater, VA on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Creech family.