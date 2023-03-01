CARLISLE, OH - Dorothy Ann (Brookshire) Sage, age 83, of Carlisle, Ohio and formerly of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully at Hospice of Butler Warren County on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Dorothy was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late Conley and Juanita (McCloud) Brookshire.

Dorothy graduated from Sullivan High School in Kingsport, TN and was a loving mother, great listener and our best friend. She retired from Macy's Department Store after 26 years of service, was a member of Missionary Baptist Temple for 50 years, now known as Horizon Pointe Church. Dorothy loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church. As a teenager, Dorothy worked in her parents' restaurants, the Holston Drive In and the Golden Dip, where she became an excellent cook. She also enjoyed baking, reading, and shopping.

