CARLISLE, OH - Dorothy Ann (Brookshire) Sage, age 83, of Carlisle, Ohio and formerly of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully at Hospice of Butler Warren County on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Dorothy was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late Conley and Juanita (McCloud) Brookshire.
Dorothy graduated from Sullivan High School in Kingsport, TN and was a loving mother, great listener and our best friend. She retired from Macy's Department Store after 26 years of service, was a member of Missionary Baptist Temple for 50 years, now known as Horizon Pointe Church. Dorothy loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church. As a teenager, Dorothy worked in her parents' restaurants, the Holston Drive In and the Golden Dip, where she became an excellent cook. She also enjoyed baking, reading, and shopping.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bobby Sage; niece, Renay Brookshire; her sisters, Imogene Coffey and Carolyn Hess.
She is survived by her two children, David (Tammy) Sage, Lisa (Terry) Snowden; her two grandchildren, Tiffany (Coty) Cleghorn, Kenny Steele; her five great grandchildren, Aiden, Keighlynn, Tanner, Asher, Kade Cleghorn; her brother, Paul Brookshire; her sister, Mary Coffey, a special; friend, Peggy Payne; a niece, Teresa Almany; two nephews, Eddie and Gary Brookshire; and other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA from 11:00am-1:00pm for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted following in the Ben Mullins Memorial Chapel with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.