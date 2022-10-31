KIINGSPORT - Dorothea Wilson, 88, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, evening October 30, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Gray surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Silvester Patton and Oma Wise (Clark) Harper in Hiltons, VA.
Dorothea was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She retired from Holston Valley Medical Center after many years of dedicated service. Dorothea was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed flowers, traveling, puzzle books and was the bingo queen at the Life Care Center of Gray.
In addition to her parents, Dorothea was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Stanley” Wilson; sons, Craig, David and Jimmy Wilson; brothers, Alvery, Douglas and Jimmy “Buddy” Harper; daughter-in-law, Wanda Hann Wilson; and brother-in-law, Robbie Roberts.
Survivors include her children, Johnny Wilson, Debra Wilson Dixon (Tom), Anthony Wilson, Rebecca Davidson (David), Hope Howell (David); twenty-five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lana Denise Roberts; brothers, David Lee Harper (Wanda); sister-in-law, Jane Harper; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Wilson family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Billy Greg and Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in the Garden of the Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 10 am. Dorothea’s grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The Wilson family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Life Care Center of Gray.
For those who prefer donations in lieu of flowers, the Wilson family has requested that donations be made in Dorothea’s memory to Pleasant View Baptist Church 2101 Stadium Dr. Kingsport, TN 37664.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Wilson family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081