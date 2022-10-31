KIINGSPORT - Dorothea Wilson, 88, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, evening October 30, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Gray surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Silvester Patton and Oma Wise (Clark) Harper in Hiltons, VA.

Dorothea was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She retired from Holston Valley Medical Center after many years of dedicated service. Dorothea was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed flowers, traveling, puzzle books and was the bingo queen at the Life Care Center of Gray.

