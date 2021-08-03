MT. CARMEL - Doris Way, 81, Mt. Carmel, following a brief illness, went home to be with the Lord and loved ones who went before her on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Doris was born in Scott County, VA and lived in Hawkins County most of her life. Doris retired from Gold Star Fitness where she was an assistant manager. She enjoyed working out and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doris was a member of The Church Hill Senior Center and attended Grace Point Fellowship Church. She was best known for making everyone feel special and always preparing their favorite meals. She never missed a birthday or special event in the lives of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenny Way, several brothers, a sister, and her grandson, Eric Howerton.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Mrs. Sharon Newland Howerton and husband, Bob, and Mrs. Lori Newland Price and husband, Charlie; sons, David Newland and wife, Patty, and Michael Newland and wife, Gail; 10 grandchildren, Amy (Daniel) Williams, Michael A. (Ashlee) Newland, Matt (Sarah) Newland, Joe (Tonya) Newland, Beth (Chris) Jennings, Brittany (John) Ragon, Tiffany (Ryan) Murphy, Tanner (Kaitlyn) Price, Seth Howerton and Bridget Howerton-Adams (JD) Adams; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, or at any time at the home of her daughter, 501 Springfield Ct., Church Hill. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Bob Howerton officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday at Winegar/Bellamy Family Cemetery.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers, Michael Ashley Newland, Matt Newland, Joe Newland, Tanner Price and Seth Howerton. Honorary pallbearers are Daniel Williams, Chris Jennings, John Ragon, Ryan Murphy and JD Adams.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.