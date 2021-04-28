Doris S. English, 92, died peacefully following a brief illness at the Johnson City Medical Center on April 26, 2021.
Born in Yancey County North Carolina, Doris was the daughter of Rev. Bert H. Styles and Lucy Penland Styles. A talented pianist and soloist, she assisted her father in his call to minister a number of Presbyterian churches in Western North Carolina and eventually upper East Tennessee.
Doris served in leadership roles and the music ministry during her many years of membership at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church and most recently Chapel Services at Cornerstone Village North Campus.
She obtained a Bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State College. Her career in education began as a music teacher for Cloudland High School in Roan Mountain. When the family moved to the Sullivan Gardens community near Kingsport, she taught eighth grade English and spent her final years teaching first grade at Sullivan Elementary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Ray B. English; brothers-in-law J.W. English, George E. English, Jr., Charles English and Wayne Matthews; sisters-in-law Anna Ruth English and Jean English.
Doris was a proud and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by aunt Clara Culbertson, daughters Donna Taylor and husband Dwight, Ronda Fields and husband Jeff; grandchildren Kayla Fields Hayes and husband Lucas, Morgan Taylor and Marcus Taylor; great-grandchildren Harvey Hayes, Anna Styles Hayes and Howard Hayes; step-grandchildren Carson Taylor and wife Amy and Katrina Taylor; sisters-in-law Louise Matthews, Harretta Justis and husband Danny, Terry English and Evelyn Hensley; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family expresses appreciation to Washington County EMS, ER and 4300 staff and medical teams at the Johnson City Medical Center for their compassionate care and support to Doris and family during her illness. They also greatly value the staff and friends at Cornerstone Village North Campus for providing a welcoming and caring community home to Doris during the past 18 months. The loving support of Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church is also sincerely appreciated.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 30 from 12:00-1:00 at Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 13385 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, TN. Richard Snowden will officiate the 1:00 pm service. Graveside service will follow in the church cemetery.
Dwight Taylor, Jeff Fields, Marcus Taylor, Lucas Hayes and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, c/o Genevieve Bolton, 15440 Kingsport Hwy., Chuckey TN 37641 or to Cornerstone Village North Church, 2022 Sherwood Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601