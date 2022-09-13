JONESVILLE, VA - Doris Nadine Watson, 93, of Jonesville, VA passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Lee Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born on November 12, 1928 to the late Bill and Bonnie Seabolt Warner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Watson, and by a son, Billy Watson.
Nadine was a member of Galilee Christian Church for most of her life. She was a proud member of the Jonesville High School class of 1946. She was a simple lady who loved her family and attended to the needs of the farm with her husband, Bud, until his passing. She was able to live independently up until 3 months prior to her passing.
She is survived by her son, Eddie Watson and wife, Debra, of Jonesville; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Watson, of Jonesville; grandson, Hunter Watson and wife Allison, of Piney Flats, TN; two sisters-in-law, Minerva Watson and Ruth Watson, both of Jonesville; and two special friends, her cousin, Opal Wilder, and Millard Ray Hall.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Richard McFarland officiating. The eulogy will be delivered by her grandson, Hunter Watson and music will be provided by Ada Krovich. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent for the upkeep of the Warner Cemetery.