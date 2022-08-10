Doris M. Williams Aug 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DUFFIELD, VA--Doris M. Williams, 74, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.To view the complete obituary, please visit www.cartertrent.comCarter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Doris M. Williams Va Scott County Weber City Pass Away Obituary Funeral Home Recommended for you