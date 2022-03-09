CHURCH HILL - Doris June Stone, 83, of Church Hill went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Doris was born in Erwin, Tennessee to the late Ethel and Hubert Adkins.
Doris was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mount Carmel where she was an active member of the senior citizens group. She loved going to the beach and collected lighthouses. Doris enjoyed reading and quilting; and in her earlier years enjoyed fishing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Robert Stone, and son, John Stone.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debra Stone (Mike Fleming), daughter-in-law, Deana Stone, grandchildren; Tony Surgener (Tiffany), Lisa Stern (Adam), Emily Cook (Andrew), and Evan Stone (Erica), great grandchildren; Stone, Joe, and Ben Surgener and sister, Evelyn Lunsford (Martin). She also leaves behind several other family members and friends to carry on her legacy.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6:00pm with Pastor Eric Counts officiating at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Church Hill. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00pm prior to the service.
The graveside service will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:00am at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Church Hill is serving the Stone family.