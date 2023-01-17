Doris June Leach Neeley, 87, entered into eternal rest and was reunited with her loving husband on Saturday, January 14th, surrounded by her family. Born August 29, 1935 in Egan, TN, Doris June had resided in Kingsport since 1956.
Doris is preceded in death by: her devoted husband of 55 years, Edwin Neeley; parents, Marie and Harvey Leach; brothers, Jimmy and Harold; and sisters, Jeanette Reedy and Shirley Williams.
She is survived by: her children, Terry Neeley, Leslie (Mark) Sherwood, Rita (Rick) Kinsler, Trent Neeley; grandchildren, Katie (Derek) McGhee, Adam Sherwood, Rachel Kinsler, Kristen Neeley, Hanna Mansfield, Ragan Kinsler; great-grandchildren, Lily, Landon, and Lincoln McGhee, Riley Cooper, Charlotte Taylor, and Gwendolyn Mansfield; sister, Joyce Partin; along with several nieces and nephews.
Doris June loved gardening, antiques, and beautiful music. She could often be found playing her organ, autoharp, humming or singing; even spending time in her youth traveling with the Sunbonnet Quartet. The beautiful song of her life lives on in her family left to cherish her memory.
The Neeley family will gather to greet friends and share memories on, Friday, January 20, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Lester Morelock officiating. A Graveside Service will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Apostles on January 20, 2023.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Neeley family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37664 | (423) 288-2081.