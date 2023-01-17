Doris June Leach Neeley, 87, entered into eternal rest and was reunited with her loving husband on Saturday, January 14th, surrounded by her family. Born August 29, 1935 in Egan, TN, Doris June had resided in Kingsport since 1956.

Doris is preceded in death by: her devoted husband of 55 years, Edwin Neeley; parents, Marie and Harvey Leach; brothers, Jimmy and Harold; and sisters, Jeanette Reedy and Shirley Williams.

