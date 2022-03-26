FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Doris Jessee (Ingle) Dishner, 84, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Nova Health and Rehab Facility in Weber City, VA.
Doris was born in Baltimore, MD on January 23, 1938, to the late Alvin W. and Carrie (Hicks) Ingle. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents; her husband, Johnny Harold Dishner, Jr.; daughters, Teresa Gail Dishner-Lane, Maggie Rebecca Dishner, son-in-law, Clyde Lane; sisters, Rebecca Bentley, Lillian Ingle; brothers, George Ingle, and Johnny Ingle; great grandson, James Pope preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Terry Lee Cox and husband, Ronald, Duffield, VA, Margaret Clara Lane, Ft. Blackmore, VA; son, Johnny Harold Dishner, III and wife, Nancy, Duffield, VA; 8 grandkids; 8 great grandkids; 2 great-great grandkids; along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date.
An online guest registry is available for the Dishner family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Doris Jessee (Ingle) Dishner.