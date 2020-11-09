EAST STONE GAP, VA - Doris Honeycutt 83, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at her home in East Stone with her family by her side.
Doris was raised in Andover Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Laura "Townes" Smith. Doris attended High School in Appalachia. In her life she was a very kindhearted soul, who loved animals and was a mother to all. This past June she celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary with the love of her life Elmo Honeycutt.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Kim Marie Honeycutt, and one brother Lowell "Bud" Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Elmo Honeycutt, her five children, William Ray Honeycutt, Richard Edward Honeycutt, Timothy Elmo Honeycutt wife Cynthia all of Big Stone Gap, Mary Lisa Sturgill husband Jim of Appalachia, Sherrie Michelle Fields husband Todd of Johnson City, TN. Grandchildren; Jimmy Sturgill, Rick Honeycutt, Brittany Richardson, Ethan Honeycutt, Sierra Turner, Jeremy Honeycutt, Jared Honeycutt, Patience Honeycutt, her great grandchildren; Landon Stacy, Arianna Green, Clayton Sturgill, Bailey Sturgill, Brentley Richardson, Brylee Richardson, Anduin Honeycutt, Axton Honeycutt, Easton Honeycutt, Scarlett Honeycutt, and Kennedy Fields, her sister Billie Jean Hobbs husband Charles of Roswell GA, special friend Joanna Fisher, other close relatives friends.
A service will be held for close family and friends at Holding Funeral Home, and the burial will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Rhonda Womble for her attentive care to their mother.
An online register is available for the Honeycutt family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap, is serving the Honeycutt Family.