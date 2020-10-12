SURGOINSVILLE - Doris Frances Roy Kinkead, 86, of Surgoinsville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at her residence.
Doris was the daughter of the late Harry and Louise Edna Fischotter Roy. She was born in Newark, New Jersey but had moved to Hawkins County in 1966.
Doris was a charter member of Smyrna Independent Missionary Baptist Church. Doris was a very devoted wife, mother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty years, Raymond Sanford Kinkead; one brother, Richard Allen Roy; stepmother, Martha Golden Roy; stepsister, Barbara Bowman.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jeffrey Ray Kinkead and his wife Angela; daughter, Kathie Lucas and her husband Douglas; four grandchildren, Mahala Rae Kinkead, Colton Wesley Kinkead, Ian Douglas Lucas and Derek Raymond Lucas. Several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday October 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 PM at Smyrna Baptist Church, Surgoinsville, TN.
The funeral service will be held at Smyrna on Wednesday October 14, 2020, beginning at 10 AM with Pastor Stephen Adams officiating. The graveside committal service will follow at Surgoinsville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
A special thank you to the Wright family for all you have done.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Kinkead Family