KINGSPORT - Doris Faye Fugate Rimer, 70, of Kingsport, TN, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She had a very giving and loving heart and loved taking care of everyone she knew. She worked as a CNA for 20 plus years. She taught Sunday school for an adult special needs class (Sunbeams) for 45 years.
Doris was preceded by her parents, RD and Callie (Fleenor) Fugate and her former husband of 18 years Jackie Rimer.
Left to cherish her memories daughters, Robin (Stephen) Brown , Renee (Chris) Shook and Rebecca Rimer; grandchildren, Joshua (Kimberly) Brown, Justin (Sarah King), Lydia Shook, Catherine (Isaac) Hendershot, Kayla Williamson, Shelby Williamson; great grandson, Peyton Brown; sister, Judy Powell; brothers, Mark (Patricia) Fugate and David Fugate; uncle, Clay Fugate; her good friend Linda Bates; all her friends at the Mt. Carmel Senior Center; the Johnson Family (Teresa, Bridgette, Leah, and Riley).
Family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm Friday December 10th at New Beginning's Church located at 3266 E. Stone Dr Kingsport, TN 37660. The service will follow starting at 7pm. Masks are required to attend the services.
In memorial she requested real flowers to be sent because she was allergic and never got to enjoy them. Please send the flowers to Trinity Memorial Funeral Home at 1221 Stewball Circle Kingsport, Tennessee 37660 for the family to pick up Friday before the service.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.