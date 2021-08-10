CHURCH HILL – Doris Darlene Wallen, 60, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The graveside service will follow at Jones Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Wallen family, please visit us as www.johnsonarrowood.com
