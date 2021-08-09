CHURCH HILL – Doris Darlene Wallen, 60, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Darlene was born in Washington County but lived in Hawkins County for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcell and Stella Gregg; sisters, Janice Baines, and Melissa Dockery; brother, Cecil Gregg.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Jack Wallen; son, Benjamin Craig Carroll (Dory); stepchildren, Jean Ward (Roger) and Jack Wallen, Jr. (Christina); four grandchildren, three great grandchildren; brothers, Larry Gregg, Ed Gregg, and Bob Gregg; sisters, Lynda Milam, Fannie Compton, and Ruby Casey; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The graveside service will follow at Jones Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
