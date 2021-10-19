PONTE VEDRA, FL - Doris Cope Vaughn, affectionally known as “Honey”, of Ponte Vedra, FL, formerly of Rogersville, passed away surrounded by her family after a period of declining health.
Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside services and burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Rogersville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rogersville First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 267, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Vaughn family.