BIG STONE GAP VA - Doris Bush Pendleton, 80, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Friday, April 30th at home after a battle with cancer.
She was of the Baptist faith and was ready to meet her Jesus. Doris was also an avid Bingo player and had made many special friends over the years. It was always about her friends more than the Bingo. She was a hard worker that had worked many different jobs. She worked at Miss Virginia sewing factory for years. She was a very talented seamstress and made many clothes for her girls. She enjoyed working at Lonesome Pine Hospital in the cafeteria. She also worked with her husband in an upholstery business. She was a friendly lady and had many friends. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 51 years, John A Pendleton. She lost both parents, Ted and Otis Bush, Big Stone Gap, VA; two brothers, Carlos Bush and Denver Bush, both of Big Stone Gap, VA and also, Aunt Nora Johnson Graham of Ben Hur, VA.
Surviving are her daughters, Belinda (Kirby) Durham and Savannah (Mike) Warner, all of Big Stone Gap, VA; two granddaughters, Rebecca (Matt) Sturgill and Casey (Nate) Smith; two great grandchildren, Will Sturgill and Charity Smith, which she always called them her pride and joy; one sister, Juanita Sampson of Big Stone Gap, VA; several nieces and nephews; and her very special neighbors and friends, Judy Myers of Big Stone Gap, VA., Jewel Baker of Big Stone Gap, VA., Sandra Bentley of Bristol, VA. and Ruth Beaman of Kingsport, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:00pm on Monday at the West End Baptist Church, 509 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, with the Rev. Josh Tompkins officiating. The family will receive friends, prior, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the: American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Pendleton’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.