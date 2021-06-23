KINGSPORT – Doris Buckner Hicks, 91, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 21, 2021. This sweet woman was born to Reuben and Vange Buckner on May 9, 1931. She grew up in Tellico Plains, Tennessee. Even though her nickname was Shortie, she played basketball, was a cheerleader and homecoming queen. She had a Norman Rockwell life in that pretty little town. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hicks; her parents; her brother Tom and his wife Ruth of Athens, Tennessee. Also, a niece, Teri Rutledge of Grapevines, Texas.
She is the mother of 2 perfect daughters and 1 perfect granddaughter (perfect is her word and truly isn’t ours! we just look at each other and roll our eyes); Angelyn I. Johnson and husband, Steve, Andrea L. Rogers and husband Roy, Adrienne L. Ferguson and husband Patrick. She adored her girls: nieces, Sharon Choinard, Sheri Tice; nephew, Tommy Buckner of Athens; along with several great nieces and nephews.
The family appreciates the church visits and cards to her over the years and wants to thank the staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living for being so good and caring for our mother. She was so happy there. We also want to thank her special friend, Joyce Kiser and her sweet children.
In lieu of flowers, donate to your local animal rescue, our mother was always an animal lover.
She will have a family graveside at McMinn Memory Gardens in Athens, Tennessee at 1 pm on Friday, June 28, 2021. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport, is serving the Hicks family.