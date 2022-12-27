Doris Ann Tate, 79, of the Pine Grove Community, entered into rest Sunday morning, December 25, 2022 in the comfort of her home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the owner and operator of Tates Grocery and retired from West Pines Elementary School. Doris was a member of Pine Grove FWB Church. She volunteered at United in Love Ministries and was a friend to many. She loved her church family and took part in Northern Quarterly meetings, representing Pine Grove FWB Church. Doris was always willing to help someone in need. She was a good listener and always tried to lead people to Jesus.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Wilburn Riner; grandparents, Mac and Leila Riner and Mae and Henry Kilgore; brother and sister-in-law, Junior and Connie Riner.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Bobby Tate; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Dean Charlton; three grandchildren, Justin and LaDeana Barger, Jennifer and Josh Broyles, Rose Blann and partner, Mark Ryder; six great-grandchildren, Katie, Stacie and Julie Barger, Lilly Wach, Julian Broyles and Summer Parise, all of Greeneville; three sisters, Anita and George Hughes, Pam and Tony Fields, Donna and Brian Mullins, all of Kingsport; brother Ted and Brenda Riner of Hawkins County; aunt, Sally and Bill Crenshaw of Fall Branch; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Pine Grove FWB Church. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Pete Smith and Pastor Justin Barger officiating.
Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park, Friday, December 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Those attending are asked to meet at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport by 12:00 noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are Kevin Mooney, John Mooney, Bobby McAmis, Steve Bailey, Marty Jackson, Dillon Isley and David Logan. Honorary pallbearers will be the men from Pine Grove FWB Church.