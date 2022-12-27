December 20, 1943 – December 25, 2022

Doris Ann Tate, 79, of the Pine Grove Community, entered into rest Sunday morning, December 25, 2022 in the comfort of her home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the owner and operator of Tates Grocery and retired from West Pines Elementary School. Doris was a member of Pine Grove FWB Church. She volunteered at United in Love Ministries and was a friend to many. She loved her church family and took part in Northern Quarterly meetings, representing Pine Grove FWB Church. Doris was always willing to help someone in need. She was a good listener and always tried to lead people to Jesus.

