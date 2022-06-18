PALM DESERT, CA - Doris Ann Meade Deitering, Palm Desert, CA, passed away, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Palm Desert, California.
Doris taught in the school systems in California, along with Scott County, VA, and Kingsport, TN, before moving to California. Doris Ann graduated from Hilton High School in 1951 and continued her education at East Tennessee State University.
In addition to her parents, Maynard “Dutch” Meade, and Ada Carter Meade; her husband, Duane Deitering preceded her in death.
Doris Ann is survived by her daughter, Leslie Grindstaff, and Ed Mitchell, of California; her son, David Deitering and wife, Sherry, of Texas; along with several cousins and close friends of this area.
A service for Doris Ann Meade Deitering was held in California.