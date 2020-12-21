KINGSPORT - Doris Angela (Angie) Bloomer, the last surviving child of Jess and Arma Arwood Bloomer, passed on December 19, 2020, at the age of 92. Angie resided and worked her adult life in Kingsport but considered home to be her birthplace, Fairview, Virginia.
Angie was preceded in death by her brothers, Ora and JB Bloomer and by her sisters and brothers-in-law: Mona Stapleton (Doyle), Hazel Garber (Ewing), Eudelle England (Elmer) and Elsie McMillan (Alvin).
Angie is survived by JB’s widow Ruby Roller Bloomer and many nephews and nieces that she treasured, loved, and considered her own.
Angie graduated from Fairview High School and Whitney School of Business. Angie always gave credit to the Polio Foundation and Tennessee Eastman for their support in her physical therapy and retraining opportunities to continue to live independently, work, and retire from Tennessee Eastman with 40 years of service.
In line with Angie’s mantra of “family first” and because she has a family of huggers, we will celebrate her life at a later, safer date. Any memorials may be directed to your preferred charity. Thanks to all her nieces and nephews for all the love and support throughout Angie’s time with us. She will be dearly missed by all.
Online condolences may be made to the Bloomer family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Bloomer family.