KINGSPORT - Doris Aileen Snodgrass, 88, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at NHC, Kingsport. She was born in Wise County, VA, living most of her life in Kingsport. Doris was the daughter of the late C. Fred and Pearl Frazier Snodgrass. She enjoyed singing with the “Happy Day Singers” and playing dulcimer at the senior center. She graduated from J.J. Kelly High School in Wise, VA and Whitney Business College in Kingsport. She retired from Kroger Co. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Temple Baptist Church as long as her health allowed.
Doris is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A special thanks to Mike Light, Donna Conklin, Scott Snodgrass, Virginia Malone, and Betty Pomier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Laura Ellen Grasham, Mary Arlena Little, Mavis Light, Eula Mae Conklin, an infant sister, Velma Snodgrass; her brothers, C. Sydney Snodgrass, W. Albert Snodgrass, and Carl Ray Snodgrass.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Scott Young officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.