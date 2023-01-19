KINGSPORT - Doris Aileen Snodgrass, 88, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at NHC, Kingsport. She was born in Wise County, VA, living most of her life in Kingsport. Doris was the daughter of the late C. Fred and Pearl Frazier Snodgrass. She enjoyed singing with the “Happy Day Singers” and playing dulcimer at the senior center. She graduated from J.J. Kelly High School in Wise, VA and Whitney Business College in Kingsport. She retired from Kroger Co. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Temple Baptist Church as long as her health allowed.

Doris is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A special thanks to Mike Light, Donna Conklin, Scott Snodgrass, Virginia Malone, and Betty Pomier.

