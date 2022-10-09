KINGSPORT - Doris A. “Dory” Bernard, 80 of Kingsport, entered the gates of Heaven, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center, due to complications following a heart attack. Born in Kingsport on June 30, 1942, a daughter of the late Mack and Irene Williams, she has resided in this area her entire life. Dory graduated from Sullivan High School, then married Marvin Bernard on August 27, 1971 in Kingsport. She worked in retail sales for many years and also as a caregiver until age 79. Dory attended Fordtown Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, mamaw, sister and friend who loved to cook, gardening and most importantly was the love and care she showed to her children and grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the CICU nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center for their excellent care of Dory.

