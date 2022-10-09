KINGSPORT - Doris A. “Dory” Bernard, 80 of Kingsport, entered the gates of Heaven, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center, due to complications following a heart attack. Born in Kingsport on June 30, 1942, a daughter of the late Mack and Irene Williams, she has resided in this area her entire life. Dory graduated from Sullivan High School, then married Marvin Bernard on August 27, 1971 in Kingsport. She worked in retail sales for many years and also as a caregiver until age 79. Dory attended Fordtown Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, mamaw, sister and friend who loved to cook, gardening and most importantly was the love and care she showed to her children and grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the CICU nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center for their excellent care of Dory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Authur Williams, her sister, Phyllis “Nana” Ward; her granddaughter, Savannah Bernard.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Marvin Bernard; her daughter, Vesta Webb (Shade) of Church Hill; her son, Eric Bernard, of the home; three grandchildren, Hunter Bernard, Morgan Webb and Courtney Bernard; her brothers, Larry Williams, Gary Williams (Cheryl) of Kingsport; and several nieces, nephews and special niece, Jamie Cox.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park, with Pastor Brian Moore officiating. Special music will be provided by Jason Webb.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Cook, Ben Cook, Hunter Bernard, Shade Webb, Vesta Webb and Morgan Webb.
Those attending the graveside services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, then proceed to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Operation Christmas Child, c/o Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.