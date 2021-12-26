WEBER CITY, VA – Dorcas Ann (Rhoton) Smith, 90, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 24, 2021.
She was a lifelong resident of Scott County. Dorcas was co-owner of Rhoton & Smith Furniture and co-founder of Log House Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed.
She was a beloved daughter of the late John and Ethel (Dockery) Rhoton; loving wife of the late Lee Smith; sister to the late James Oliver Rhoton and Cliffton Rhoton.
Dorcas is survived by her daughter, Arvella S. Lane and husband Ricky “Cap” Lane, their daughter, Kristina M.S. Johnson and husband Jason Johnson and their children, Avery Johnson and Gabriel Johnson; son, Aaron Smith and wife Becky, their children, Rosa Smith Jones and husband Hunter Jones, Emily Smith and Quintin Smith; along with a countless number of family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Log House Church, Weber City, VA. Services will follow at 7:00 PM Tuesday at the church.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:50 AM at the cemetery.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Log House Church, 2368 US Hwy 23 N., Suite 101, Weber City, VA 24290.
To express condolences to the Smith family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Smith family.