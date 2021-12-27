WEBER CITY, VA – Dorcas Ann (Rhoton) Smith, 90, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 24, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Log House Church, Weber City, VA. Services will follow at 7:00 PM Tuesday at the church.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:50 AM at the cemetery.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Log House Church, 2368 US Hwy 23 N., Suite 101, Weber City, VA 24290.
To express condolences to the Smith family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Smith family.