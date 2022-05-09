KINGSPORT - Dora "Tommy" Cox, 90, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday May 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Thomas and Bertha (Collins) Hurd. Dora was a loved and cherished member of her community.
Dora had a green thumb for planting flowers and taking care of her garden. She canned her own produce and was proud to cook and feed others; she showed her neighbors, church community at Sullivan Baptist – where she was a proud member, and friends love through food. Dora was adored by many and loved by all who knew her. She will be remembered as a loving nana, wife and friend.
In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-eight years, Howard Cox; son, David Cox; 3 brothers and 6 sisters.
Survivors include her son, Allan Cox (Rose); daughters and caregivers, Chris Adkins and Tamara Roberts (Scott); grandchildren, Catie Cox, Christina Cox, Dylan Roberts, Braden Roberts, Aaron Roberts and Colton Roberts; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Cox family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. On Thursday, May 12, 2022 a Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at East Lawn Funeral Home beginning at 11 am with Rev. Jeff Strong officiating. A Committal and Interment service following at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Scott Roberts, Dylan Roberts, Braden Roberts, Aaron Roberts and Colton Roberts will serve as pallbearers.
The Cox family would like to extend a special thank you to Suncrest Hospice where Dora received exceptional care; and to her loving nurse, Bethany Brickey.
In lieu of flowers, the Cox family have requested donations be made to CFRS Meals on Wheels in Dora’s memory PO Box 5752 Kingsport, TN 37663 or to Sullivan Baptist Church Building Fund 4152 Maplewood St. Kingsport, TN 37660.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Cox family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664. (423) 288-2081