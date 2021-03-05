JONESVILLE, VA-Dora Marcum was born on September 3, 1942 and went to Heaven on Thursday, March 4, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Dora was homemaker and a member of Hardys Creek Baptist Church.
Dora is preceded in death by her parents, Kila Seabolt and Floyd Seabolt; grandparents, Hiram and Dora Middleton; husband, Bill Marcum; son, Billy Marcum, Jr.; sisters, Georgia Collingsworth and Brenda Kitts; brothers, Don Seabolt and Bill Seabolt.
Dora is survived by her children, Donna Dash and husband, Jim, Rick Marcum, Misty Mitchell and daughter, Olivia, Tajuana Myers and husband Jerry, Meritta Livesay and husband, Bill, Justin Marcum and wife, Jessica and Amanda Baker and husband, Chris; her grandchildren, Brittany Pendergraft of Ann Arbor, Michigan, William Jones and fiancé Sami Austin, of Lebanon, Ohio, Jacob Marcum of Jonesville, VA and a special grandbaby, Jack Collins; several nieces and nephews and her special friend, Celeste Standifer.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Marcum Cemetery with Tim Long officiating.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Marcum family.