Dora Jeanette (Baird) Hall went to be with the Lord on the morning of Monday September 20, 2022 at the age of 91. Jeanette was born on February 15, 1931 and raised in Jonesville, VA. After relocating to Tennessee, living in Bloomingdale and later Blountville, she and her husband Gillis raised three children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Leatha (Lay) Baird, husband Gillis R. Hall, one son Michael G. Hall, one son-in-law Rick L.
Kirby, five brothers Raymond Baird, Joel Baird, Clifton Baird, Clayton Baird, Howard Baird, and four sisters Marie Stacy, Hazel Neely, Nathetta Mullins, and Ruby Ramey.
She is survived by her daughter Deborah (Hall) Kirby of Kingsport, her son Terrance Hall of Kingsport, her granddaughter Terra (Hall) Smith of Puerto Rico, grandson-in-law Devon Smith, and five great grandchildren: Isaac Smith, Benjamin Smith, Jonathan Smith, Kaitlyn Smith, Gabriella Smith, Lilly and Audrey Sowers. She is also survived by one sister, Lena Baird of Florida.
Jeanette was a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister. Her smile and humor will be missed each day. Each holiday and family trip will feel the loss of her sense of fashion, adventure, and delicious cooking. She was a beautiful woman who will be greatly missed but who we celebrate for the memories she left behind.
The family will receive friends on October 1, 2022 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA at 1:00 PM with funeral services at 3:00 PM officiated by Rev. Ronald Horne from Glenwood Community Church; burial will follow immediately afterwards at Lee Memorial Gardens.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefunerlhome.com We are located at 42098 East Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277.
