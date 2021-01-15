BLOUNTVILLE - Dora Eleanor Taylor, 72, of Blountville, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. Born in Bristol on Jan. 17, 1948, daughter to the late Carlie and Dora Willis, where she lived most of her life. She worked for several years at United Intermountain Telephone Company as an operator. She was a member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church.
Eleanor will be remembered as a loving mom who enjoyed working in her flower gardens and going antiquing. She enjoyed word searches and reading, she will also be remembered as a loving wife who couldn’t wait to be reunited with her husband in Heaven’s Gardens walking hand in hand together once again.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Kyle Taylor; and two brothers, Carlie Willis, Jr. and Joseph Danny Willis.
Eleanor is survived by her two sons, Dwayne Kyle Taylor and wife Amber Darrell Edward Taylor and girlfriend Laura Turner; her nephews Mike Willis and Larry Willis and several cousins.
Services will be private.