KINGSPORT - Donny Maddux, 67, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Holston Manor. Donny was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who proudly served in the United States Army. He was very talented in drafting, glass and metal works.
Donny was preceded in death by his parents, Festus and Ursula Maddux and wife, Tina Taylor Maddux.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Jeremy; sister, Teresa Galloway and husband Bobby and Evelyn Maddux; brother, Mark Maddux; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Rites will be presented by the American Legion 3/265.
