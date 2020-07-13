KINGSPORT - Donnie Ray White, 73, of Kingsport, unexpectedly went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
He is now reunited with his parents, Denver and Ollie Belle White; brother, Coba White; daughter, Shelli White and son, Jared White.
Donnie proudly served his country for 27 years, in the Navy during Vietnam and then in the Tennessee Army Reserve and National Guard Unit 2/278 Armored Calvary Division. He was employed by Penn Dixie Cement plant for several years before retiring from AFG Glass Plant.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and all around outdoorsman but truly enjoyed the time spent with family and friends the most. Donnie always loved a good meal and fellowship with family. His stature could at times be intimidating, but to his family he was a quiet, gentle giant. Donnie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 51 years, Deborah Hammond White; son, Jason White; daughter, Haley White; granddaughter, Carrigan White; his very special great-grandson and “best buddy”, Colton White; sisters-in-law, Sandra McAmis and Rhonda Wood (Garry); nieces and nephews, Coba, Bryan and Heather White of Arkansas, and Traci Price (Doug) Tonia Armstrong (Jason), Lance McAmis (Julie), Ashley Hagood, Aaron Wood (Amber); and many great and great-great grandnieces and grandnephews, who are very special to Donnie and loved him dearly.
Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 Kingsport/Gate City at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:45 pm.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Puckett, Roger McAmis, Doug Price, Jason Armstrong, Lance McAmis, Aaron Wood, Jacob Armstrong, Zachary Armstrong, Cody Price, Dillion Calhoun, Kaler McMakin and Jacob Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donnie’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
The care of Donnie Ray White and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.