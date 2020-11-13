Donnie Ray Pinson, 62, went to be with our Heavenly Father on November 10, 2020, with his loving wife & daughter by his side. He graduated from Daniel Boone High School in 1976. Donnie loved baseball, racing, and cars from an early age. He grew up in Fall Branch Baptist Church, where he was saved & baptized. Donnie married his wife, Donna, in August of ‘86 after dating for 5 years before. He attended Harvest Community Church up until his passing & loved his church family dearly. Donnie was the president of the Fall Branch Car Club, enjoyed hanging out at Top Performance Auto shop & loved his ‘79 Camaro.
He was preceded in death by his Grandma and Grandfather Brumley; and five aunts and uncles.
Donnie is survived by his loving wife, Donna Doran Pinson of Fall Branch; daughter, Chelsea (Brandon Byington); mother and father, Jean & Troy Pinson of Fall Branch; 1st cousin - but more like a sister, Kathy Brumley Hood (GH); grand-dogs he adored, Nova and Remi; two very special friends, Butch Lee and Jerry Davis; and so many more friends and family members.
Pallbearers will be Scott Barnett, Slick Harkleroad, Mike Depew, Richard Depew, Chris Depew, and Danny “Slick” Guy. Honorary pallbearers will be Troy Pinson, Mark Kolarsky, Butch Lee, and Jerry Davis.
Due to Covid 19, the family will be having a private graveside service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Fall Branch Baptist Church with Bud Beverly and Shawn Cutshall officiating. The family requests that attendees wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fall Branch Car Club, c/o Dewayne Price, 2102 Keeland Lane, Johnson City, TN 37615, which is something that Donnie loved & loved being able to help the Fall Branch community.
A special thank you to the nurses, physicians, and respiratory therapists at Holston Valley Hospital, on C300, for all their love & care.