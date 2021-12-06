BIG STONE GAP, VA.-Donnie Ray Moore, 67, rose up out of his wheelchair to walk hand in hand with the Lord on Sunday afternoon, December 5, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was a 1974 graduate of Powell Valley High School, where he was one of the best baseball players to play for the Vikings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Wilma (Reed) Moore; two brothers, Brian Keith Moore and Timothy Shane Moore; paternal grandparents, Hazel and Elizabeth Reed; and maternal grandparents, Ben and Latisha Moore.
Surviving are his brother, Greg Moore; two sisters, Kimberly Moore and Sandra Chandler (Bo), all of Big Stone Gap; nephews, Travis Chandler (Aneisha) and Cory Chandler (Stephanie); a niece, Ashton Maggard (Brandon); great nephews, Hunter, Easton and Grayson Chandler; great nieces, Emily Chandler, Kylie Maggard, Bristol Maggard; and great-great niece, Ensley Chandler.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with his dear friend, Greg Kress, officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Thursday at American Legion Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am to go in procession to the cemetery. Music will be provided by Brandon Maggard.
Pallbearers will be: Travis Chandler, Cory Chandler, Hunter Chandler, Brandon Maggard, Robert Short and B. J. Garrison. Honorary pallbearers will be: Easton Chandler and Grayson Chandler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local animal shelter or to his sister, Kim, to feed the stray animals and birds.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Moore family.