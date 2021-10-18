ROGERSVILLE - Donnie Lynn Smith, 65, of Goshen Valley Rd. Rogersville, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, James Lewis and Dorothy Smith; maternal grand-parents, James O. and Clara Skelton; paternal grand-parents, Sam and Florence Smith
Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 33 years Marcella Denney Smith; his little buddy Brutus (his shih-tzu) sister, Tammy K. (Michael) Morelock; brother-in-law, Marvin (Robin) Denney; nieces, Heather (Chris) Green, Hannah TurbyFill; great nephews, Cory, Cooper, and Camden Green; great niece, Marley Tabor.
Special thanks to his cousins Greg and Terri Skelton, Phillip and Vickie Fields. His friends and neighbors Greg and Shirley Straub, Marjorie Mowell and everyone on Goshen Valley Rd. who have showed their love and kindness.
Marcella would also like to thank the nurses on the 5th floor who cared for her husband
There will be no services per Donnie's wishes.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.