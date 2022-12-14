GATE CITY, VA - Donald Mark (Donnie) Godsey, 61, Gate City, VA departed this life, and walked into the arms of Jesus on December 12, 2022.
Donnie was born in Kingsport, TN on August 4, 1961, and was the son of Allen and Nancy (Dougherty) Godsey.
An infant daughter, Mattie Kora Godsey, maternal grandparents, Marion (Monk) and Hannah Dougherty, paternal grandmother, Florence Collins, and a special uncle, Buddy Dougherty, preceded him in death.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include daughters Nikki Godsey, and Haley Godsey and son Braxton Eli; mom and dad, Nancy and Allen Godsey; brothers, Jerry, Hugh, Harold, Larry, and twin brother Ronnie; special friends Malika and son Max (Nugget); aunts Shirley Pearson and Catherine Crooke; nieces and nephews, Allison, Nathan, Allen Kyle, Amanda, Molly, Cory, Hannah, and Leah; cousins, Diana, Linda, Lisa, Ramona, and Buck; special friend and confidant, Benny Lane; extended family and numerous friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff DeBoard officiating.
An online guest register is available for the Godsey family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Scott County Rotary Shoe Fund (Facebook donations [no fees]) or mailed to: Rotary Club of Scott County Virginia Children’s Shoe Fund, PO Box 728, Gate City. VA 24251, or to the Scott County Lifesaving Crew.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Donald Mark (Donnie) Godsey.
