DUNGANNON, VA - Donnie Fain Brickey, 67, Dungannon, VA passed away, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Gene Stallard and Rev. Wayne Stallard officiating. Tim and April Baldwin will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Brickey Cemetery, on Stoney Creek in Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m., Saturday to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to thank the staff of the 3rd Floor ICU of Wellmont Holston Valley for their compassion and care of Donnie.
An online guest register is available for the Brickey family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Donnie F. Brickey.