DUNGANNON, VA - Donnie Fain Brickey, 67, Dungannon, VA passed away, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Donnie was born in Sullivan County, TN on May 23, 1954, and was the son of the late George Graham and Nora Beulah (Lane) Brickey.
In addition to his parents, his son, Marshall Alan “Bo” Brickey (2020), brother, Graham Brickey, Jr. (Junior), and sister, Emily Brickey Johnson preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Jenny (Ward) Brickey, Dungannon, VA; daughters, Tracy Buckles and husband, Mike, Bristol, TN and Mandy Brickey, Kingsport, TN son, David Brickey and wife, Cassie, Hiltons, VA, grandchildren, Jon Brickey, Skyler Brickey, and Genna Martin, his very special sister, Sona Brickey Bingham, Kingsport, TN, brothers, Glen “Pebo” Dean and wife, Kathy, Fall Branch, TN, Mike Kinkead, Dungannon, VA, Ronnie Kinkead and wife, Judy, Weber City, VA, and Jackie Laney and wife, Lana, Dungannon, VA, along with his best friends, “The Front Porch Gang”, his girls, Macie and Gracie, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Gene Stallard and Rev. Wayne Stallard officiating. Tim and April Baldwin will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Brickey Cemetery, on Stoney Creek in Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m., Saturday to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to thank the staff of the 3rd Floor ICU of Wellmont Holston Valley for their compassion and care of Donnie.
