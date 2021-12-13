SURGOINSVILLE - Donnie Edward Salyer, age 69, went to be with his Heavenly Father on the morning of Sunday December 12, 2021 while in the comfort of his home, “looking good as always.”
He was preceded in death by his loving mother and father, Leon and Lois Salyer; and grandson Cody Greene.
Donnie is survived by the love of his life, Carol Salyer and his children Chad (Shannan), Doug and Hunter Salyer and Gaye (Chris) Fultz; He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren – all of which he adored; brothers, his twin Doug (Jennifer), Jerry (Angie) and Glenn Salyer.
Honored to carry his earthly body to his final resting place – Pallbearers will be his grandsons; Tyler, Kelly, Jacob, and Payton Salyer, Brayden Campbell and Mike Gibson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38105-9959. An organization he had believed in and supported for many years.
Graveside services will be held 4:00 pm Tuesday December 14, 2021 at the Salyer Family Cemetery in the Midway Community of Gate City, VA. Those wishing to attend will meet at the cemetery at 3:50 pm.
Online condolences may be made to the Salyer family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
