KINGSPORT - Donnie (Don) Eugene Cookenour, 85, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2022. Don was a Veteran of the Naval Military Branch and prior to moving to Kingsport, lived in Washington D.C. and was an alumnus of Jamestown University. Employed early in life by Westinghouse, Don moved to Kingsport to take a position with Eastman Kodak, upon which he retired after 33 years of service.
Don enjoyed many hobbies, an avid reader of history books, crossword puzzles, golfing and was a car enthusiast. Later in life Don spent many days sitting on his front porch visiting with friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Florida L. Hickman Cookenour; father, Frank E. Cookenour; sister, Betty F. Cookenour; an infant brother; and stepsons, Nathan and Christopher Penley.
Don is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Louise Cookenour of Kingsport; stepdaughter, Lisa Penley; step-grandson, Andrew Goldstein and wife, Elysha, and daughter Madelyn.
The Cookenour family wishes to extend special thanks to Debbie Mullins for all the love and support she has given and continue to give them through this difficult time. They would also like to thank Avalon Health and Hospice for their care and support.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Kenny Adkins officiating. The burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park at 3:00 pm.
