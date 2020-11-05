Donnie “Big Donnie”, Wayne Morgan, 60, passed away October 31, 2020 with his son and daughter in law by his side at home in Gray, TN. He fought his battle with cancer with such veriosity. It was a true testament to the independent, strong willed man everyone knew and loved.
Donnie was born at his home in Norton, VA. Due to the untimely passing of his mother, he spent several years at The Baptist Children’s Home in Duffield, VA. He frequently reminisced about his stay there as well as playing basketball for Dryden High School from where he graduated in 1976.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister all of Norton, VA. Joe and Ovie Morgan, and Mary Morgan. As well as the love of his life, Jackie L. Morgan, Kingsport, TN.They had only a few short years to share their love for one another until her passing in 1995. Now, they have eternity to celebrate their love for one another.
He is survived by his biological son, Donnie Wayne Morgan II and his wife Amara. Big and Lil”
Donnie shared a beautiful bond as father and son. They were a package deal. Jackie brought three young children into their marriage. He raised them just as they were his own and loved them very much. Jamie Hutchins (life long partner David Marshall) Kingsport,TN, Joseph “Joey” McBryant (life long partner Jennifer McBryant) Bristol, TN , and Joshua “Josh” Rader,Kingsport,TN. In addition to his children are his beloved babies, Poe Poe & Pippa, his Yorkshire Terriers. They brought him so much joy especially during his hard fought battle with cancer.
He is also survived by several brothers and sisters. James and Willa Morgan, Indiana. Joe Mac and Sheila Morgan, Texas. Roger and Linda Morgan, Tennessee. Nancy and Ken Martin, California. Judy and Billy Taylor, Florida. Billy and Bonita Morgan, Florida. Sandy and Richard Shuler, Virginia. Brenda and Danny Sturgill, Tennessee. Rhonda Tipton, California. Mikey and Celeste Morgan, Florida. Eddie Mogan, Florida. He has many nieces and nephews as well.
Donnie has eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild - Gabriel Morgan, Nate & Andrew Rader, Jessi, Drew, Gracie, Sophie, & London McBryant, Brittany Hutchins and Lil’ Jamie Marshall. Great grandchild, Ava Tipton.
Donnie requested to be cremated and did not want a memorial service. A Celebration of Life family gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Mountain Empire Crematory in Jonesborough,TN is handling his final wishes.
Condolences can be sent to the home of his son, Donnie Morgan. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Morgan Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by His family.