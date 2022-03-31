CHURCH HILL - Donna Shipley, 62, of Church Hill passed away at her home, with family by her side, on March 25th. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 2:00pm-4:00pm, at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A memorial service with Pastor Mitch Russel officiating will follow. Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Church Hill is serving the Shipley family.

