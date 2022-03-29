CHURCH HILL - Donna Shipley, 62, of Church Hill passed away at her home, with family by her side, on March 25th.
Donna was a member of Upper Room Fellowship Baptist Church of Church Hill. She was a 1978 graduate of Church Hill High School. She began working at Eastman Chemical Company at the age of 20, where she retired in 2015. Donna was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to so many. She will be remembered by her loving kindness.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 39 years, Randy “Joe” Shipley; father Don Brooks; daughter Jodi (Chris) Parker; grandson Graham Parker; sister Tina (Keith) Henderson; and sister-in-law Terri (Scotty) Smith. She is preceded in death by her mother Nancy Brooks; mother-in-law Johnnie Shipley; several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 2:00pm-4:00pm, at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A memorial service with Pastor Mitch Russel officiating will follow.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Church Hill is serving the Shipley family. To share online condolences please visit www.cartertrent.com.